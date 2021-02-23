WLET - Robyn Mixon - THURSDAY

 Skip to main content
A sudden concern

Did columnist Ruben Navarrette and I watch the same town hall ("Biden's tongue-twisted town hall," Feb. 23)? I was impressed with how President Biden addressed the questions from each participant and the personal connection he made in the process.

Navarrette's concern for a coherent presentation seems to have arisen suddenly. It appeared he had no problem with the past four years of incomplete sentences filled with untruths and vitriol, foul language and a stunning lack of factual material.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

