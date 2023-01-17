 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WLET - Robyn Mixon - WEDNESDAY 1/18

Bad librarians?

I am a big fan of public libraries. One of their big advantages is keeping track of books and media members borrow. If I have an overdue book, they are johnny-on-the-spot to alert me and I can return it without even a disapproving look. They understand we all get busy and haven't finished all the reading intended — or we forgot. I'm still trying to figure out how the National Archives doesn't keep track of confidential material which is borrowed — supposedly under the most scrupulous conditions. Do they have a system or do they just hope the material will be returned?

I won't comment on the differences between the two presidents' behaviors regarding secret documents but regardless, it's high time the folks at the National Archives get a reliable system for tracking all materials.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

