WLET - Robyn Mixon - WEDNESDAY

“The Emperor's New Clothes” has taken on a new dimension. Apparently, losing an election is the same as winning, or so our president would have us believe. He hides in his palace so he doesn't have to acknowledge the election results and comes out only to ride in a car among his minions and bask in their congratulations.
Meanwhile, people die daily from a pandemic that he ignores and he removes from our government any who have not shown "his majesty" sufficient loyalty.
I fear what the next 60 days may bring. May God help us all.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
