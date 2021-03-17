WLET - Robyn Mixon

'Reprisals?'
Excuse me, I don't mean to be flip. However the minority leader who declared his job was to make President Obama a one-term president and obstructed his every initiative, not to mention refusing to bring Merrick Garland's nomination for the Supreme Court to the floor is now threatening "harsh reprisals" if the Democrats address changing the filibuster option.
He needs to be reminded that he has already gotten his reprisals in earlier and has continually shown a lack of respect for every proposal the Democrats have raised. So what else is new?
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem