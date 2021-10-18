WLET - Robyn Mixon - TUESDAY

Horrified! After a year-and-a-half of our students being unable to attend in-person school because of the pandemic, and a very rocky school year start, including a student death and multiple guns in school, Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, advises parents to call the police on teachers, if they believe the teachers have perverse material (“GOP chair: Report school ‘pornography,’” Oct. 16). Mind you, he knows of no material, but relishes the idea of teachers and administrators in handcuffs. "This could break them" (of what he doesn't mention) he says.