WLET - Robyn Mixon
WLET - Robyn Mixon

How to be censured

The former N.C. GOP chair, Robin Hayes, pleads guilty to lying to the FBI — no censure; Republican state Rep. David R. Lewis pleads guilty to federal finance crimes — no N.C. GOP censure; Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson makes shocking anti-Semitic statements — no NC GOP censure. Sen. Richard Burr votes President Trump guilty of incitement of a violent insurrection on Jan. 6 following a dramatic presentation of Trump's shocking promotion of the invasion of the Capitol by far-right paramilitary and fringe groups — N.C. GOP censures Sen. Burr.

Thank you, Sen. Burr, for your courage in the face of this depressing show of immorality and dishonesty.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

