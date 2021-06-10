 Skip to main content
WLET - Rodney Page - MONDAY
They're the same

Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris told Fox News, “Our citizens support this,” about his vote to remove Coca-Cola vending machines from Surry County buildings. “They’re absolutely sick and tired of this outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech, that is attacking people’s jobs.”

Here’s the thing, and it should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: There’s no “outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech.” There are just liberals who are speaking up, like anyone else.

Nobody attacked Harris’ freedom of speech. Even the Coca-Cola CEO who criticized Georgia didn’t attack anyone’s freedom of speech. He spoke. He offered his opinion. That’s all he did.

And the only one who was “attacking people’s jobs” was Harris.

If a liberal criticizes a conservative, they call that “woke cancel culture.” But if a conservative criticizes a liberal, they call that “freedom of speech.”

They’re the same. There's no difference.

Be smarter, conservative friends.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

