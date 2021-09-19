WLET - Rodney Page

Let artists speak

Artist Nicholas Schmidt's mural should have remained in ARTivity on the Green, mainly because it was good (“Artist says mural taken down as too political,” Sept. 19). I saw a picture of it (which the Journal apparently declined to print) and it was timely and well-executed. Schmidt is a very talented artist.

And he’s right to point out that this isn’t “DEACTOWN.” Wake Forest University belongs to Winston-Salem, not the other way around.

Art has always been political. I understand that the nonprofit organization Art for Arts Sake would prefer not to display anything controversial, and that’s difficult in these divided times, but as an arts organization, it has to take some risks. Otherwise, every mural should just display pictures of sad clowns and flowers.

I’m going to run by the downtown park and see what else is there. I hope to find art that is stimulating, thought-provoking and evidence of the talent that is multiplied here.

This decision can’t be undone at this point, but it should be an example for the future. Let artists make art!

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem