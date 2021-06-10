 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Rodney Page
0 Comments

WLET - Rodney Page

  • 0

They're the same

Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris told Fox News, “Our citizens support this,” about his vote to remove Coca-Cola vending machines from Surry County buildings. “They’re absolutely sick and tired of this outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech, that is attacking people’s jobs.”

Here’s the thing, and it should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: There’s no “outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech.” There are just liberals who are speaking up, like anyone else.

Nobody attacked Harris’ freedom of speech. Even the Coca-Cola CEO who criticized Georgia didn’t attack anyone’s freedom of speech. He spoke. He offered his opinion. That’s all he did.

And the only one who was “attacking people’s jobs” was Harris.

If a liberal criticizes a conservative, they call that “woke cancel culture.” But if a conservative criticizes a liberal, they call that “freedom of speech.”

They’re the same. There's no difference.

Be smarter, conservative friends.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News