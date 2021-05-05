 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Rodney Page
0 comments

WLET - Rodney Page

  • 0

A bridge too far

I was intrigued by the May 2 letter “Falling in line” and I wish the writer had been a little more specific. Just what does he see that makes him think there’s some kind of “lock-step behavior” today that didn’t exist when he was younger? What is that behavior? And what’s wrong with it?

What I see today are too many selfish, spoiled brats who don’t care about anyone but themselves and, thus, refuse to wear masks. They throw temper tantrums in public and scream about “my rights.” Presumably these good folks put on clothes before they leave the house. They stop their cars at red lights and pay for goods and services with money. But somehow asking them to inconvenience themselves temporarily for the public good is a bridge too far. These grown children just can’t handle it.

That kind of behavior, with no concern for anyone but themselves, will doom civilization long before “lock-step behavior” will.

I commend the letter writer for wearing a mask even though he’s been vaccinated so that others around him will feel safe. That is truly a good deed. We need more like this gentleman.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Chicken coop ruffles feathers of anonymous grump
Local News

Chicken coop ruffles feathers of anonymous grump

Anonymous letter writer sends hundreds of unsigned notes complaining about a neighbor's chickens in Davie County. But the letter had an unintended consequence as others neighbors have rallied to support the owners of the henhouse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News