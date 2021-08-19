WLET - Rodney Page

Could be worse

I know it looks like President Joe Biden has made a mess in Afghanistan. But imagine how much worse things would be if Donald Trump were still president.

From when I'm writing, three days ago Trump was complaining that Biden hadn't done enough to help Afghan refugees. Two days ago he spun on his heel (once he realized that his white supremacist base doesn't want any more brown-skinned people here) and started complaining that Biden has done too much for them.

Biden fumbled the ball, but Trump is a dumpster fire. His (final) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban and made a deal without including the Afghan government. Trump wanted to invite Taliban leaders to Camp David. Judging by Trump’s relationship with Kim Jong-un, it's not unreasonable to think that Trump would be praising the Taliban if he were in office right now. He’d claim that they were running things right and our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved. He’d probably invite them to the next State of the Union.

He’d be supported by Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, who have both been praising the Taliban on Twitter. And he would have said that our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved.

I'm so glad Biden, a man of conscience, is our president!