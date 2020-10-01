WLET - Roger A. Bullard

My father's hope

My father was a poor boy from one of the poorest counties in Mississippi. When the Depression struck, his father told him he could no longer support him, and was sending him to a brother, Daddy’s uncle Tim, who had a secure job as a Memphis fireman. He finished high school and became an electrician, working for others while attending night school to earn a master’s license.

Then, licensed as a master electrician, he started a business of his own. He and a couple of employees did mostly small jobs around town -- wiring old houses for air conditioning, occasionally actually wiring a new house. His big opportunity came when Bullard Electric won the contract for a huge new subdivision in east Memphis.

When the job was over, the contractor paid off all his subcontractors except the electrician, then went bankrupt and killed himself. There went my father’s hope for a comfortable retirement. He could only fall back on Social Security and money that I would pass on to them regularly.