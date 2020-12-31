WLET - Roger L. Mack - MONDAY

Leave the party

“The American people know how to spend their money better than the government does!” That’s what Republicans tell us when they’re campaigning and want our votes. But now that we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, suddenly they think that we can't be trusted with our own money. We'd waste it, they say.

Senate Republicans have been willing to support President Trump no matter what he did for four years, including giving monumental tax cuts to his rich friends. But they draw the line at returning money to Americans so they can survive.

It should be clearer than ever that Republican legislators are nothing but lying, greedy hypocrites, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the worst of them.

I suggest, as a New Year’s resolution, that Republicans leave the party that has been exploiting their good intentions for generations.

Roger L. Mack

Winston-Salem