WLET - Roger L. Mack - MONDAY

American workers
Your March 10 editorial, “The snark in the park,” fit nicely with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s speech before the U.S. House on March 9, during which he told Republicans, “Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers!” Of course, the reason Republicans concentrate so much on their phony culture war is because they’re not able to offer American workers anything substantial.
Democrats are constantly working to make life better for the American people.
President Joe Biden’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, arranged to make some 20 million Americans eligible for health care who had never had it before.
The Republicans’ major accomplishment was a tax cut for the rich.
God bless Joe Biden.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem