WLET - Roger L. Mack

Police escalation

I join others in being disgusted by the way our Black friends and neighbors are being treated by the police and I’m tired of the excuses being made for the police’s poor behavior.

Most of us are never confronted by the police – or, if so, are once or twice in our lives. Such confrontations can be very stressful.

The police are the professionals. Each police officer confronts the public much more often than the vast majority of citizens ever confront the police. It shouldn’t be a civilian’s responsibility to act in such a way that will ensure he or she doesn’t get shot – it’s the police’s responsibility to handle public confrontation in a way that doesn’t lead to panic or violence.

They’re the ones with the guns.

Unfortunately, it seems instead like too many of them begin interactions with the public that escalate – with the officers contributing to the escalation. That’s exactly what happened in the case of Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who was abused and humiliated by police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker in Windsor, Va.

“Why are you stopping me?” is not an unreasonable question.