WLET - Roger L. Mack

Appealed to conservatives

There are no Trump accomplishments, like those listed in the Nov. 24 letter “How we got Trump,” that couldn’t have been accomplished by Jeb Bush or Sen. Marco Rubio. Any Republican will cut taxes on the wealthy every chance he or she gets.

The real question is how a loud-mouth, trash-talking business failure who flirted with white supremacy and anti-Semitism like Donald Trump appealed to conservatives to begin with.

Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat, was taken down by a fellow Democrat when allegations of inappropriate conduct, meant to be funny, surfaced. Democrats have little tolerance for that kind of thing.

Trump was accused of sexual misconduct, none of it humorous, by more than 20 women. He bragged about his aggressive sexual predation. And Republicans said, “Let’s make him president.”

His base didn’t say, “Well, we didn’t like his character, but we felt we had to vote for him.” They were enthusiastic about him. Some female supporters said, “He can grab me by the p---- anytime he likes.”

The question remains: Why? How did someone so opposite of Christ win their loyalty? Was it, as liberals claim, simply because he hated the same people they hate?