WLET - Roger L. Mack

Paying for it

There's a guiding conservative principle underlying all the decisions made by our Republican legislators that the Journal doesn’t seem to understand.

Republicans want all the things you mentioned in your June 20 editorial (“Republicans still suppressing votes”). They want strong urban areas, strong medical facilities and strong schools. They just don’t believe those things should be paid for by the federal government or by soaking rich people. They should be paid for by private dollars that come from the middle class.

Why should someone work hard to become rich if their money is just going to be taxed for middle-class benefits? Rich profits are sacred.

And how can North Carolina secede from the union if we're entangled with the federal government?

Roger L. Mack

Winston-Salem