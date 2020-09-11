Short of ridiculous

The Associated Press decision to capitalize “Black” is little short of ridiculous. If it wants to do the country a favor, why not drop the color designation? A person is a person. (Even Horton knows that.)

As an aside, I really like the new look of the Journal. I particularly like the fact that "Today in History" is in larger type and much easier on these old eyes.

Romaine S. Poindexter

Kernersville

