Short of ridiculous
The Associated Press decision to capitalize “Black” is little short of ridiculous. If it wants to do the country a favor, why not drop the color designation? A person is a person. (Even Horton knows that.)
As an aside, I really like the new look of the Journal. I particularly like the fact that "Today in History" is in larger type and much easier on these old eyes.
Romaine S. Poindexter
Kernersville
