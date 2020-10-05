WLET - Ron Carroll

Trump's evangelicals
Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of the rise of Trumpism in America has been Donald Trump’s acquisition of evangelical Christianity and his effective consolidation of thousands of formerly independent religious bodies into a monolith that appears to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump Empire. According to polls, the overwhelming majority of evangelical Christians idolize a man whose words and deeds are the antithesis of the teachings of Jesus.
Evangelical friends have tried to explain the disconnect by asserting that God sometimes uses flawed individuals to accomplish some unknown purpose on Earth, and usually cite King David as an example.
An interesting explanation – it acknowledges that their idol is flawed, something Trump would never admit. And it fails to consider that David, when confronted with his sins, repented. But Trump, a man who arguably has broken, repeatedly, nine of the 10 commandments, boasts that he has never done anything requiring God’s forgiveness.
But after much reflection, I now concede that God may indeed be using Trump, just not the way his disciples believe. The presidency of Donald Trump may well be God’s way of testing his believers. Will we stand committed to democratic values and Christian principles against a false prophet who so obviously undermines both? Or will the taste of power prove too great a temptation? Principles or power? That’s the choice. What would Jesus do? Evangelicals may disagree, but I believe Jesus would do what Jesus did the first time (see Matthew 4: 8-10).
Ron Carroll
King
