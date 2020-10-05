WLET - Ron Carroll

Trump's evangelicals

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of the rise of Trumpism in America has been Donald Trump’s acquisition of evangelical Christianity and his effective consolidation of thousands of formerly independent religious bodies into a monolith that appears to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump Empire. According to polls, the overwhelming majority of evangelical Christians idolize a man whose words and deeds are the antithesis of the teachings of Jesus.

Evangelical friends have tried to explain the disconnect by asserting that God sometimes uses flawed individuals to accomplish some unknown purpose on Earth, and usually cite King David as an example.

An interesting explanation – it acknowledges that their idol is flawed, something Trump would never admit. And it fails to consider that David, when confronted with his sins, repented. But Trump, a man who arguably has broken, repeatedly, nine of the 10 commandments, boasts that he has never done anything requiring God’s forgiveness.