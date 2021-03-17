WLET - Ron Carroll

Who's really a RINO?

In Republican circles, the insult of choice is RINO (Republican In Name Only), with Sen. Richard Burr the most recent high-profile target. The message conveyed by the insult is no doubt lost on those who seek to tarnish, if not banish, fellow Republicans with these new scarlet letters.

Use of the acronym implies that there is a “party line” which all Republicans must follow with slavish devotion upon penalty of excommunication or at least censure. So much for freedom of speech and freedom of conscience within a party that purports to honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights. When freedom of speech applies only to the speech you want to hear, that’s not freedom; it’s enforced conformity. Those who pledge unquestioned allegiance to one person do not constitute a party, but a cult.

Those who label dissenters with RINO, and they appear to be a large majority, are blind to the irony: they are the RINOs, for the party itself is Republican in name only. The party that calls itself Republican today is not the party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. Nowhere close.