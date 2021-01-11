WLET - Ron Carroll

The non-violent assault
On Jan. 6, insurrectionists incited by President Trump attacked the United States of America at its very heart, the Capitol. Images from that day are horrific and terrifying. Unlike Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Jan. 6 was an attack from within, more akin to the firing on Fort Sumter, an act of sedition, if not of treason.
Lost in the confusion of mob violence was the non-violent assault on our democracy that occurred on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives. There, elected members of Congress attempted a coup of their own, trying to overturn the results of a presidential election, thereby disenfranchising 82 million American voters.
Some members questioned the election’s integrity and claimed a constitutional duty to challenge the Electoral College vote. One wonders if those members have read the Constitution, a valid concern considering the newly-elected senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, cannot identify the three branches of government.
So what is the constitutional duty of senators and representatives with respect to the Electoral College vote? To be present at the counting of the votes. That’s it. Read Amendment XII of the Constitution. There is no constitutional duty or right to object to any vote, no duty or right to reject any vote, not even a duty or right to certify the vote.