WLET - Ron Carroll

The non-violent assault

On Jan. 6, insurrectionists incited by President Trump attacked the United States of America at its very heart, the Capitol. Images from that day are horrific and terrifying. Unlike Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Jan. 6 was an attack from within, more akin to the firing on Fort Sumter, an act of sedition, if not of treason.

Lost in the confusion of mob violence was the non-violent assault on our democracy that occurred on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives. There, elected members of Congress attempted a coup of their own, trying to overturn the results of a presidential election, thereby disenfranchising 82 million American voters.

Some members questioned the election’s integrity and claimed a constitutional duty to challenge the Electoral College vote. One wonders if those members have read the Constitution, a valid concern considering the newly-elected senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, cannot identify the three branches of government.