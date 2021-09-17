WLET - Ron F. Slater - WEDNESDAY

Starve the beast

The 2017 Trump tax cuts for the rich gave away almost $2 billion in U.S. tax revenue. Now Republicans are once again playing chicken with the federal debt limit, saying they won’t raise it — even though it covers payments they, as members of Congress, already agreed to. All of this is highly irresponsible. If we can’t pay our bills, we shouldn’t be giving tax refunds to millionaires.

This is part of the Republican plan to starve the beast, so that despite government subsidies for Big Pharma, Big Oil and the military-industrial complex, they can say, "We can't afford these social programs." Then they won’t have to pay for food for hungry children or shelter for the elderly.

This is morally bankrupt.

So it’s hard for me to believe the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” when he says that he, as a conservative, is just as concerned about children and other people as liberals are. He certainly doesn't vote for people who share that concern.

Ron F. Slater

Winston-Salem