WLET - Ron F. Slater

Biden takes responsibility

It’s not surprising to find a video of former President Trump, recorded during one of his ego rallies back in June, declaring to an adoring crowd, “I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they couldn’t stop the process. Twenty-one years is enough. They couldn’t stop the process, they wanted to but couldn’t stop the process.”

It’s not surprising to find him making one of his ridiculous email statements back on April 18: “… we can and should get out earlier … I made early withdrawal possible … Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that date as possible.”

It’s also not surprising to find that Trump now says that Biden should resign for doing what Trump said he wanted to do.

Biden, on the other hand:

“I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized,” Biden tweeted on Monday. “But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.

“It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America.”