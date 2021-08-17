 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ron F. Slater
0 Comments

WLET - Ron F. Slater

  • 0

Biden takes responsibility

It’s not surprising to find a video of former President Trump, recorded during one of his ego rallies back in June, declaring to an adoring crowd, “I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they couldn’t stop the process. Twenty-one years is enough. They couldn’t stop the process, they wanted to but couldn’t stop the process.”

It’s not surprising to find him making one of his ridiculous email statements back on April 18: “… we can and should get out earlier … I made early withdrawal possible … Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that date as possible.”

It’s also not surprising to find that Trump now says that Biden should resign for doing what Trump said he wanted to do.

Biden, on the other hand:

“I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized,” Biden tweeted on Monday. “But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.

“It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America.”

Biden is a grown-up. Biden takes responsibility. Biden is the tough guy that Trump pretended to be.

I just have to bow my head and thank God that Biden is president instead of Trump.

Ron F. Slater

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News