WLET - Ron Joyce

As a member of the N.C. Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Business, I am writing in support of state Sen. Joyce Krawiec. Her campaign for reelection to the N.C. Senate has been endorsed by the NFIB NC PAC based on her voting record in support of small businesses and the free enterprise system.
Small businesses employ 92% of all workers in North Carolina and create 72% of all new jobs in our state. Sen. Krawiec's support of these businesses is especially important during these turbulent economic times.
Ron Joyce
Lewisville
