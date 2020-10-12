WLET - Ron Kirkpatrick

Kindness in Kernersville
Now in our country, there are protests, riots, burning buildings, lootings and killings. Hate is now the new normal toward our president, police and America. I would like to tell my experience of the kindness of the people in Kernersville.
1. After church on Sunday, my wife and I were in the parking lot going into a restaurant for breakfast. It was Memorial Day weekend and I was wearing my VFW hat, as I am a Korean war veteran. A couple came up to us and thanked me for my service to our country and gave me a $20 bill, saying have breakfast on us.
2. Another time eating at a restaurant someone paid for our dinner, not knowing who they were. Again, I was wearing clothes that indicated I was a war veteran.
3. Then again, eating at another restaurant, a young woman with three young kids thanked me for my service and paid for our dinner.
4. Three weeks ago, we went to a restaurant for breakfast on Saturday and there were 3-4 couples waiting to get seated. We decided to leave, then a couple told us they were next to be seated and wanted us to take their place, which we did and were seated. I was using a walker due to my rheumatoid arthritis and my Korean war disability. When we went to pay our bill, we were told it was already paid for.
Let’s not forget the great kindness of people in America and Kernersville. From a proud veteran, “Thank you, Kernersville.”
God bless America.
Ron Kirkpatrick
Kernersville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!