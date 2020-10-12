WLET - Ron Kirkpatrick

Kindness in Kernersville

Now in our country, there are protests, riots, burning buildings, lootings and killings. Hate is now the new normal toward our president, police and America. I would like to tell my experience of the kindness of the people in Kernersville.

1. After church on Sunday, my wife and I were in the parking lot going into a restaurant for breakfast. It was Memorial Day weekend and I was wearing my VFW hat, as I am a Korean war veteran. A couple came up to us and thanked me for my service to our country and gave me a $20 bill, saying have breakfast on us.

2. Another time eating at a restaurant someone paid for our dinner, not knowing who they were. Again, I was wearing clothes that indicated I was a war veteran.

3. Then again, eating at another restaurant, a young woman with three young kids thanked me for my service and paid for our dinner.

4. Three weeks ago, we went to a restaurant for breakfast on Saturday and there were 3-4 couples waiting to get seated. We decided to leave, then a couple told us they were next to be seated and wanted us to take their place, which we did and were seated. I was using a walker due to my rheumatoid arthritis and my Korean war disability. When we went to pay our bill, we were told it was already paid for.