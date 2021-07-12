WLET - Ron Kirkpatrick

Afghanistan
Are we really getting all American troops out of Afghanistan? Lies, lies, lies. Will we have troops stay to protect the American ambassador? Will we have troops stay to train the security forces there? Will we be training all the security forces in Afghanistan at the cost of billions? They will be getting uniforms, guns, ammo, paid wages and other benefits. Why? One-hundred thirty thousand American troops could not defeat the Taliban and also the Russians were defeated.
It’s possible the security forces will consist of terrorists and laugh at us for being so stupid. Waste of American money. America spent a trillion dollars and the loss of many military lives for a 20-year unwinnable war. Let Afghans rule themselves. It’s their county, period.
Will we ever learn? The billion dollars should be used to protect the border from terrorists, drug dealers and illegal immigrants.
I am a Korean War veteran and proudly served my country and love America. I am a strong supporter of the military and its veterans. I recently had the privilege and honor of talking to a 20-year retired lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam. He said at the time he would have given his life for his country, but not anymore. His only concern now is to protect his family and fight to keep America’s freedom. It is sad what our country is becoming.