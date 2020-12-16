WLET - Ron Linville - FRIDAY

Holiday lights

Sonny Steele, the protagonist in the film “The Electric Horseman,” knew that the racehorse Rising Star’s essence was being stolen by drugging the stallion and covering it with strings of lights just to show it in Las Vegas casinos. The horse’s owners used the horse for greater corporate profits.

Forsyth County is stealing the essence of Tanglewood Park by gussying up the park with holiday lights. This robs the essence of a natural park even as concurrent overdevelopment further degrades the park. So, OK, money is more important than nature’s essence?

But it’s absolutely unnecessary to further destroy the park’s essence by wasting public funds and staff efforts destroying forested and buffered edge habitats with chainsaws and herbicides.

Bring back our Indigo Buntings, Yellow-billed Cuckoos and other buffer and forest edge songbirds. Restore their essential habitats. Restore some of the park’s natural essence. There has to be a balance or the park’s true essence will be stolen from the park and us forever.

Ron Linville

Kernersville

Linville is a former Tanglewood Park assistant park director. – the editor