WLET - Ron Linville - THURSDAY

Snake oil district

We need to know more about history. “The game is rigged Conservatives can’t win without cheating.” on March 8, lacked recent historical knowledge. The letter listed many things Conservatives will do to win. Does anyone remember “The Snake” 12th congressional district drawn up by NC Democrats?

The Snake connected urbanites from Charlotte to Winston-Salem to Guilford COunty through a rural land corridor. This conflagration marginalized rural votes. The district was litigated as unfair to rural voters and not contiguous to a specific area of similarly situated voters. The 12th District ran through six (6) counties. Mel Watt, a Democrat, won that seat in 1993.

Truth should prevail over perception. Democrats are as guilty of gerrymandering as Republicans. What can be done? Nonpartisan districting may help as may publicly funded elections, spending limits, term limits, shorter campaigns and having regular folks as candidates.