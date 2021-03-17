 Skip to main content
WLET - Ron Linville
Snake oil district

We need to know more about history. “The game is rigged Conservatives can’t win without cheating.” on March 8, lacked recent historical knowledge. The letter listed many things Conservatives will do to win. Does anyone remember “The Snake” 12th congressional district drawn up by NC Democrats?

The Snake connected urbanites from Charlotte to Winston-Salem to Guilford COunty through a rural land corridor. This conflagration marginalized rural votes. The district was litigated as unfair to rural voters and not contiguous to a specific area of similarly situated voters. The 12th District ran through six (6) counties. Mel Watt, a Democrat, won that seat in 1993.

Truth should prevail over perception. Democrats are as guilty of gerrymandering as Republicans. What can be done? Nonpartisan districting may help as may publicly funded elections, spending limits, term limits, shorter campaigns and having regular folks as candidates.

Should only taxpayers vote, as it's their money hat's up for grabs? Without membership fees or services rendered, no organization except government allows nonmembers to participate. It’s very democratic that every citizen can vote; but is it fair to those who actually pay the country’s bills and debts? Could the number of people paying taxes or rendering services (Military, etc.) be the consideration when drawing up districts? Is that an option?

Regardless of how districts are drawn, we should take full measure of ourselves and others to offer fair and viable alternatives instead of bashing our fellow Americans. United we stand. Divided we fall.

Ron Linville

Kernersville

