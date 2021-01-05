WLET - Ron Pardue

According to the last census, there are 382,282 people in Forsyth County of which 46,200 are above 70 years old. So we are all to call one number to get our COVID shots at one location.

It would seem we should be using all the available drug stores in the county to help with distribution of this vaccine. We have been asked for patience, but patience is not an action plan. We do not need this vaccine sitting around; it needs to be injected into as many people as possible, as soon as possible.