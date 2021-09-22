WLET - Ron Pardue

Religious exemption?

We have your paper delivered daily and read your coverage with interest. One question I have about todays article titled "375 Novant employees face firing" is about what constitutes a religious objection and just how many does Novant have?

It is beyond me why anyone working in health care would not want a COVID shot after the number of people who have died or have been sickened by this disease. I can understand people with medical reasons who may not be able to take shots and I do have sympathies for them and their families, assuming it is based on medical science.

But what constitutes a religious exemption and what religious dogma supports not getting a COVID shot. Can anyone just claim to have a religious exemption or do these people have to provide some objective, valid, reason for doing so? If you could expand on this or clarify in a future article I would truly like to understand. I truly would like to understand why this is a valid reason for not getting vaccinated.

Ron Pardue

Clemmons