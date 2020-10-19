WLET - Ronnie Lee Brickey

 Skip to main content
Vote for the future

This election is about picking the candidates who are best for our future. For N.C. House District 74, I would ask that you consider Jeff Zenger.

I met Jeff through the construction industry. After working on a few projects, his understanding and fairness were evident. His honesty and integrity with his subcontractors impressed me. He asks for a product delivered on time, well-coordinated between different trades and the customer satisfied.

Jeff will take that same approach to his own business to tackle some of our state's biggest challenges -- ending COVID-19, affordable health care, supporting teachers and creating jobs.

Please vote for Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74.

Ronnie Lee Brickey

Pfafftown

