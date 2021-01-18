WLET - Ronnie Miller - TUESDAY

Why guns?

As Republicans try to dilute the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and muddy the waters with “what about Black Lives Matter protests?” I have just one question:

Why do you need guns?

As I write, Michigan activists are planning an armed demonstration. If they’re peaceful, why do they need guns? Aren’t the guns just an implicit threat? “Do what I say or I’ll shoot you.”

Peaceful protesters shouldn’t need guns — and protesters with guns shouldn't be thought of as peaceful protesters.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem