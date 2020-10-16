WLET - Ronnie Miller

Credibility

It's the story of the century, and you guys didn't print it.

Hunter Biden, who lives in L.A., flew across the country to Delaware and dropped off three laptop computers at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85 to repair them. Biden signs a contract and disappears.

The repair shop owner recovers and reads Biden's private emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad. He’s so alarmed that he contacts the FBI. Or maybe the FBI contacts him. He’s not sure.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner copies them, which is totally normal. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up former New York mayor and current conspiracy theorist Rudy Giuliani and hands him the contents of these drives.

Giuliani sits on them for months, then releases them to a second-tier tabloid three weeks before the election. Legitimate journalists ask to independently verify their validity, but Giuliani ignores their requests, which is what anyone would do if they wanted to prove their claims.

And the Journal didn't print this? What are you, a credible newspaper?

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem