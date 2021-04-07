WLET - Ronnie Miller

Come back to us

Charles Joseph Donohoe is a leader of Proud Boys (“Donohoe pleads not guilty,” April 7) but he’s not the top leader. The top leader, the president of Proud Boys, is Enrique Tarrio. He took over from founder Gavin McInnes in 2018.

The founder and leader of Oath Keepers is Stewart Rhodes.

Does anyone know who the leader of antifa is? No. Because antifa is not an organization; it's a movement, a philosophy. You can't declare it a terrorist organization, as former President Trump once suggested, and you can’t arrest people for being members of antifa, because it has no members. Anyone who opposes fascism is antifa.

Conservatives who watch Fox News and listen to Trump have been fed so much nonsense that they think black is white (almost literally) and night is day. They think they’re being persecuted for their race, not their racism. They're living in a fantasy world.

Reject fake news Fox News, conservatives. Come back to reality. We need you.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem