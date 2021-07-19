WLET - Ronnie Miller

Republican warnings

Republicans are constantly warning us of the evils of socialism and communism, which will apparently happen if we give one more cent to poor people.

But I think we’re in more danger from Republicanism.

Right now Republicans are insisting that we reopen the economy even if we’re not vaccinated. And they’re insisting that even private businesses won’t be allowed to require vaccination passports – an infringement on their rights.

Republicans are also forbidding schools from requiring COVID vaccinations when they reopen.

They’re setting us up for more death – and we’re supposed to just ignore that. I guess when people start dying in higher numbers, we’re supposed to pretend it’s not happening.

And for what – to own President Biden? Or to keep the economy humming?

Whatever their philosophy is, it hinges on their money being more important than other people’s lives. I don’t think that’s a philosophy I can get behind.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem