WLET - Ronnie Miller

Like a fiddle

Former President Trump played conservatives like a fiddle, pointing them to brown-skinned people, Black Lives Matter and Democrats as the cause of all their problems. In the meantime, his big tax cut shifted the tax burden from the rich to the middle class and poor. Their taxes will go up this year as part of the deal he signed into law.

Trump told his followers not to listen to the free press, not even Fox News. He told them not to listen to scientists or doctors or police or clergy or congressional leaders or anyone but him. He damaged the reputations of both Republicans and evangelicals. And the writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” wants more.

If that’s not “gullible,” nothing is.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem