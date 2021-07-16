WLET - Roy Hantgan

We went to see the current show at SECCA, "Hanging Tree Guitars" (“Spirits in the wood,” July 17). It presents photographs of the artist Freeman Vines, his thoughts and his sculpted guitars, many of which are made from the wood of the Edgecombe County walnut tree on which Oliver Moore was lynched in 1930. I learned that in the 1960s, North Carolina had more Ku Klux Klan members than any other state. I learned that Black mothers would tell their sons, “Don’t see, don’t say,” lest they be tortured and lynched, too.