WLET - Rudy Diamond - SATURDAY

Law and order?

On July 26, the most crooked, corrupt president in American history gave a speech at a conference sponsored by the America First Policy Institute. Donald Trump had the audacity to speak about the lack of law and order in this country. What a joke!

Give me a break. This was the president who gleefully watched on Jan. 6, 2021, as his supporters vandalized the U.S. Capitol, injured police officers and threatened to kill his own vice president. Trump had the power to stop this violent insurrection. Instead, he did nothing. He just simply watched on TV for 187 minutes before finally being persuaded, reluctantly, to make a statement.

So whenever Donald Trump speaks about his support for law and order, it is simply another of his many lies which sorrowfully includes his Big Lie that he won the 2020 election. The Big Lie that, of course, fomented the vicious attack on the Capitol.

The only thing that Donald Trump supports is whatever is good for Donald Trump. He or any of his enablers on a local, state, or national level are dangerous to our democracy and should never be elected to any political office.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville