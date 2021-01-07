WLET - Rudy Diamond - SATURDAY

Poisoned minds

John Adams said, “There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” Never in my lifetime has Adams’ truth nearly come to fruition. Using conspiracy theories and outright lies, President Trump poisoned the minds of his supporters into thinking that the election was stolen from him. The fact is that Joe Biden won what federal election officials called “the most secure election in American history.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump’s thugs, encouraged by our unstable president, attempted an insurrection by storming the U.S Capitol. According to a CBS poll, 82% of Trump supporters believe Trump’s lies even though his claims of election fraud have been debunked in numerous courts and ultimately the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. The fact that so many people refuse to accept the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory destabilizes our democratic republic.