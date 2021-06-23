WLET - Rudy Diamond

Suppressing voting rights

If there were a “Scaredy Cat of the Year” award, Republican senators would win it hands down. They voted on June 22 to not even allow a voting rights bill to be debated on the floor of the Senate. Why are they so afraid of a federal voting rights bill?

In my opinion, it is because they want nothing to interfere with legislation enacted in red states that suppress the right to vote and that even allow state legislatures to overturn the results of an election if there were alleged fraud. (Republicans are good at alleging fraud based on unfounded conspiracy theories).

Let’s go deeper. Why are Republicans so in favor of these state voter suppression laws? The answer is that most of the suppression is against voters of color, such as reducing the number of polling places in predominantly racial minority districts. Voters of color tend to vote Democratic.

According to exit polls of the 2020 election, President Biden won 87% of the African-American vote, 66% of the Hispanic/Latino vote, 63% of the Asian vote and 58% of other non-white voters. Biden won only 42% of the white vote. So it does not take a Republican rocket scientist to figure out that if non-white votes are suppressed, the chances for Republican victory increases.