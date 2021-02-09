WLET - Rudy Diamond

Which president now?
Let's play another version of “Which president?” (letters, Feb. 6)
Which president called the coronavirus a hoax, had no national plan to combat it and as a result caused unnecessary deaths of the American people?
Which president inhumanely separated children from their parents at the border in an effort to curb asylum seekers?
Which president put more faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin than in his own intelligence department and never questioned Russian interference in the 2016 election nor questioned him on putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan?
Which president thought climate change was a hoax and pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement?
Which president tried to take away health insurance away from millions of Americans by advocating repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no plan to take its place?
Which president reduced or removed environmental protections that could endanger the health of the American people?
Which president bold-faced lied to the American people over 20,000 times?
Which president plotted to overthrow the lawful election of Joe Biden?
Which president incited a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, and did nothing about it even after witnessing the death and destruction it caused?
Which is the only president to be impeached twice while in office?
So much more to say, but the word limit has been reached. These are just a smattering of reasons as to why Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst president of the United States ever.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville