WLET - Rudy Diamond

Which president now?

Let's play another version of “Which president?” (letters, Feb. 6)

Which president called the coronavirus a hoax, had no national plan to combat it and as a result caused unnecessary deaths of the American people?

Which president inhumanely separated children from their parents at the border in an effort to curb asylum seekers?

Which president put more faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin than in his own intelligence department and never questioned Russian interference in the 2016 election nor questioned him on putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan?

Which president thought climate change was a hoax and pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement?

Which president tried to take away health insurance away from millions of Americans by advocating repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no plan to take its place?

Which president reduced or removed environmental protections that could endanger the health of the American people?

Which president bold-faced lied to the American people over 20,000 times?