WLET - Rudy Diamond

An education champion

I am voting for Winston-Salem City Councilman Dan Besse for State House District 74 because of his commitment to public education and decent health care for everyone.

Mark Twain was right when he said, “Out of public schools comes the greatness of the nation.” Republicans in Raleigh do not agree. Since the GOP has controlled the legislature, it has cut public education funding, which has contributed to an education system where student achievement is lagging and many students are left behind.

Besse will work with Gov. Roy Cooper to build back public education in North Carolina. That is why Besse is proud to have won the endorsement of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Not only does Besse want to improve the health of public education, he wants to insure quality health care for the citizens of North Carolina.

Even during the pandemic, heartless Raleigh Republicans have refused to expand Medicaid in our state. Dan has a heart. If Medicaid were expanded, more than 600,000 North Carolinians would obtain insurance allowing them to access treatment for COVID complications and address any health issues that have gone untreated.