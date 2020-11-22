WLET - Rudy Diamond

Undemocratic action

Our lame-duck president continues to be lame in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government should have been in charge of coordinating a unified national response to combat the COVID crisis. Instead we have a hodgepodge of state and local responses that has resulted in unnecessary tragic deaths.

The one area in which President Trump has not been lame has been in his efforts to steal an election. Trump continues to tweet baseless allegations that massive fraud occurred in the states he lost. Court after court has ruled against him, citing that his legal team has provided no evidence. His lawyers cannot provide that evidence because it only exists in their minds.

Realizing he will not win in the courts, Trump has now turned to trying to convince Republican state legislatures to overturn the will of the people and send a slate of electors favorable to him to the Electoral College. This is not going to happen either, because once a state certifies the election results, a state legislature cannot overrule the certification.