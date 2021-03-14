WLET - Rudy Diamond

Suppressing the vote

Two cybersecurity committees within former President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security stated that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” But Trump and his Republican cronies in Congress keep perpetuating the Big Lie that the election was stolen.

Using the Big Lie as an excuse, Republican-controlled state legislatures are introducing legislation they claim is to ensure the integrity of our elections. Some of these proposed laws would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting, limit the amount of time that voters have to request an absentee ballot, reduce the number of drop boxes for mail-in ballots, restrict times for early voting, especially on Sunday, reduce the number of polling places in predominantly racial-minority districts, ban the handing out of food and water to people waiting in line to vote.

How do any of these proposals ensure the integrity of our already secure election system? They do not. These legislators are lying. What they really desire is to suppress the vote of those people likely to vote for Democrats.