WLET - Rudy Diamond

Freedom has limits

The dramatic upsurge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths is a result of people refusing to get vaccinated and/or refusing to wear a mask. I am not talking about people who have medical reasons preventing them from doing either. I am talking about the people who are claiming it is an infringement on their personal freedom. These folks have a misguided idea of what freedom means in a law-abiding society.

Freedom is not absolute. Freedom is relative. A person is free to flail their fists wildly, but when that fist hits my nose, that freedom ends.

If a person lives in a residence regulated by an HOA, that person has the freedom to paint their living room pink dotted with leopard spots if they desire; however, they will be prohibited from using that same color scheme for the exterior of their home because the property values for everyone in the development would suffer.

A person is free to smoke at home but he cannot endanger the health of others by smoking in a restaurant. A child is not allowed to go to school without a measles vaccine because the health of other children would be endangered. There are many other examples that could be given proving that freedom is not absolute.