WLET - Rudy Diamond

Freedom has limits

The dramatic upsurge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths is a result of people refusing to get vaccinated and/or refusing to wear a mask. I am not talking about people who have medical reasons preventing them from doing either. I am talking about the people who are claiming it is an infringement on their personal freedom. These folks have a misguided idea of what freedom means in a law-abiding society.

Freedom is not absolute. Freedom is relative. A person is free to flail their fists wildly, but when that fist hits my nose, that freedom ends.

If a person lives in a residence regulated by an HOA, that person has the freedom to paint their living room pink dotted with leopard spots if they desire; however, they will be prohibited from using that same color scheme for the exterior of their home because the property values for everyone in the development would suffer.

A person is free to smoke at home but he cannot endanger the health of others by smoking in a restaurant. A child is not allowed to go to school without a measles vaccine because the health of other children would be endangered. There are many other examples that could be given proving that freedom is not absolute.

For your own health, your family’s health, your neighbors’ health, your country’s health, please quit using personal freedom as an excuse for not getting vaccinated. Please get the shot. It’s the Christian thing to do.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

