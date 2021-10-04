 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin - TUESDAY
0 Comments

WLET - RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin - TUESDAY

  • 0

Call 911

I read the Oct. 2 article “Fair starts, but many go without masks,” about the Carolina Classic Fair and all the people that refused to wear a mask. These are the very same people who make me scared to even go to the emergency room.

A lot of people even refuse to get the COVID-19 shot. They do not care that they can be carrying the virus and pass it along to other people, including their own family and friends.

I have been vaccinated and I still wear a mask. Recently I knew I needed to call 911 because my chest pains were so severe. I was taking more than the three recommended doses of my emergency nitro. I have had one heart attack and I knew what I was risking; but I did not want to risk having to lay in the emergency room with all the people who have COVID-19 and most of them refusing to get the shot or wear a mask. These people need to start thinking of others and get the shot and wear a mask. My life and other lives depend on it.

Get with it, people. COVID-19 is real and is here. The delta variant is even worse than the original. Get the shot and wear a mask!

RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin

Kernersville

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News