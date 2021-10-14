WLET - Ryan Arnold

Coincidence?

According to that liberal bastion, CNN, U.S. gas prices are at a seven-year high. Americans are paying about $16 a week more for gas than they did a year ago.

Liberals keep telling me that the president doesn’t control gas prices. But many are being reminded of the Jimmy Carter years. Coincidence?

Maybe President Biden should turn a little attention to the problem.

Oh, no, wait. Never mind. He shouldn’t. He’d only make it worse.

Keep looking at that climate change, Mr. President.

Ryan Arnold

Winston-Salem