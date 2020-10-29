WLET - Ryan Leigh Runyon

Schools aren't prepared

I am the parent of two Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high school students who are currently not scheduled to return to campus until January of 2021. Last week our family was asked to indicate our selection of hybrid or remote schooling for the duration of Plan B.

We all agree that remote learning is not ideal. It was not the first choice of our teenagers, who initially craved the opportunity to return to school -- or rather what they remember school to be. Now that they’ve adjusted to remote learning, they are wary of having to adjust to another way of schooling mid-year. One of our children has a learning difference, and remote learning has been an added challenge. However, we do not feel that Plan B’s two on-campus days every other week will make a remarkable difference for either of our students.

WS/FC teachers have worked incredibly hard to make the transition to remote instruction. The school board is now asking them to have a “can-do attitude” and balance remote and face-to-face instruction while COVID numbers are rising.

We have seen that teachers cannot be sure they will be notified of potential exposure (Moore and Caleb’s Creek elementary schools). If contact tracing isn’t happening now, there’s no evidence that it will happen as more students return to campus.