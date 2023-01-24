wlet - Sallie Greenfield wed 1/25

Missing a tradition

Old Salem is very quiet these days.

Where are the elegant carriages? Where are the beautiful horses? Where is their remarkable carriage driver who knew more about Old Salem and the Moravians than all of the “professional guides” who were paid to share the Moravian story.

We have heard the carriage house was going to be used to store lawnmowers instead of carriages, but surely that ridiculous story cannot be true!

Thank you, Steve Allred, for almost 40 years of carriage rides, and for adding so much ambience to Old Salem.

Please come back to Old Salem and bless us everyone.

Sallie Greenfield

Winston-Salem